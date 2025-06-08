As summer kicks into high gear, the San Diego Public Library hosted an event Saturday to help book readers and game lovers blend their hobbies for the newly revamped Summer Reading Program.

"The Summer Reading Program is the perfect place for children and adults to engage in literary and physical fun to keep their brains sharp during the summer months," said Library Director Misty Jones. "Level Up at Your Library spans genres from entertainment, physical activity, imagination and more. There is something for everyone to enjoy that is both entertaining and educational."

On Saturday, the Summer Reading Program Kick-Off Carnival event was hosted at the Central Library's courtyard, 330 Park Blvd.

It featured carnival games, storytime by Jimmy Sherfy, resource tables, balloon animals and magic by Illusions by Allen.

Prizes for completed books are available while supplies last and include museum passes and free books. City libraries will also host community events throughout the summer, including video game tournaments, board game nights and more. Two Game Jam camps will allow students to discover the world of video game design.

The Summer Reading Program offers age categories for children (ages 0- 5 and 6-11), youth (ages 12-17) and adults (ages 18 and up). Reading and activities can be tracked online or on paper logs, which can be printed at home or picked up at any of the 37 SDPL locations.

Library officials said last year, nearly 32,000 people participated in the program and collectively read more than 265,855 books.

Through Aug. 31, SDPL encourages people to participate in the program by registering, reading, gaming and earning points that can be redeemed for prizes beginning June 9.

To register online, view a list of activities and books, or to find a Summer Reading Program event near you, visit sandiego.gov/summerreading.