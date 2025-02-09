San Diego protesters march downtown to create ‘disruption' against Trump orders

A social media post fueled the latest San Diego protest against President Donald Trump and his administration's policies.

Sunday morning, about a thousand demonstrators marched along the Embarcadero and through the streets of Little Italy.

The marchers participated in what was called a peaceful "disruption" in support of reproductive rights, and against mass deportations and an attack on the U.S. Constitution and democracy.

Jennifer Sieber, a long-time county employee, was among those attending the rally.

"[It's important] being in community with people that I know who think rationally about the world," Sieber said. "That is the only thing that gives me hope these days."

Gretchen Bergman and her husband, David, brought their 2-year-old grandson, Zyler, to his first protest and lesson in social justice.

“[We hope] that he learns from a very early age there are good people that stand up to oppression … and that only through community like this … can we resist evil," Bergman said.

Gretchen Bergman (holding stroller) and her husband, David, attended Sunday's downtown demonstration with their grandson Zyler.

Demonstrations are often sponsored by an organization that coordinates the protest, but the one on Sunday was different because it was made up of individuals from very different backgrounds who responded to an online flyer.

Taylor Hill attended with two of her close friends.

“I’m so tired of waking up and looking at the news, and hearing half-truths or not truths at all," Hall said. "[I feel] like I’m going crazy, that no one is out here saying what’s really happening right now."

Hill's friend Ayaka Pritchard agreed it was important for them to march with hundreds of others they did not know but with whom they felt a connection.

"Individually our voices are not loud," Pritchard said. "Together, we are so loud we will influence a car passing by, a child passing by that might not know what’s going on. They’ll ask their parents what’s going on."