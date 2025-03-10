San Diego prison inmate accused of killing accomplice in prior prison slaying

A man serving prison time for a San Diego County burglary and assault was accused of killing his cellmate Friday, just weeks after both men allegedly killed another inmate.

Tyler Yates, 30, is suspected in the stabbing death of his cellmate, Jake Kennedy, at California State Prison, Sacramento.

Correctional officers found Kennedy in his cell with multiple stab wounds just after 6 a.m. Friday, according to officials from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Kennedy was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

CDCR said Yates was restrained and removed from the cell, where an "improvised weapon" was found. Kennedy's death is being investigated as a homicide, CDCR said.

State prison officials said Yates and Kennedy attacked fellow inmate Jonathan Rude in the prison's main exercise yard on Feb. 23. CDCR says two "improvised weapons" were found at the scene of the fatal attack.

Yates, who was originally sentenced to eight years in prison in 2017 for first-degree burglary and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, has now been accused in three prison homicides.

Yates was sentenced last year to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, which CDCR described as an "in-prison offense." A 2022 CDCR news release states Yates and another inmate attacked a fellow inmate at California State Prison, Sacramento, leading to the inmate's death.