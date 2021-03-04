San Diego Priests and Deacons Vaccinated During Mass Immunization Event

Approximately 100 priests and deacons with the San Diego Catholic Diocese received their first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Thursday. They were all eligible for the vaccination under the state’s guidelines.

It’s the local Diocese’s first step in getting all clergy vaccinated.The distribution happened at the Diocesan Pastoral Center in Clairemont.

Pfizer vaccines were administered through a mobile clinic operated by Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, a local acute care facility.

It was the Diocese’s first mass immunization event dedicated to vaccinating members of the clergy. Auxiliary Bishop John Dolan was at the event and told NBC 7 that he was part of Pfizer's initial drug study and already received both doses of the vaccine.

Auxiliary Bishop Dolan said getting the vaccine is a "moral obligation." The San Diego Catholic Diocese has also issued statements supporting all COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca.

“We know that there are many people who have fallen victim to the pain of this pandemic, who have died, who have a lot of problems due to this virus, so this truly is an act of charity,” said Auxiliary Bishop Dolan.

He added there are long-term plans to vaccinate teachers and staff who work at Catholic schools across the county.