San Diego police take down gambling den in Kensington

Only two misdemeanor citations were issued. The others inside were warned about participating in the illegal activity

An illegal gambling den operating out of a residence above a business in the Kensington neighborhood has been dismantled, the San Diego Police Department announced Friday.

SDPD's Vice Unit, with help from SWAT teams and Mid-City Division officers, served a search warrant Thursday in the 4200 block of El Cajon Boulevard which resulted in the recovery of 23 illegal gambling machines, narcotics, narcotic paraphernalia and more than $4,700 in cash, SDPD Lt. Jason Scott said.

At the time of the operation, there were nine people inside the residence engaging in illegal gambling, Scott said. Two misdemeanor citations were issued, one for possession of a controlled substance and the other for visiting a prohibited gambling den, the lieutenant said. Everyone was educated and warned about participating in the illegal activity and that if they are contacted for illegal gambling again, they may be subject to enforcement.

"Illegal gambling dens often attract other criminal activity to the area including narcotics, prostitution, gang-related activity, noise and fighting, and people coming and going at all hours," Scott said.

