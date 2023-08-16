San Diego police surround Bankers Hill home with suspect inside

Officers called out Wednesday to the Bankers Hill neighborhood near downtown San Diego have set up for a standoff.

According to San Diego police, a male reportedly forced entry into a home in the 200 block of Ivy Street, near the corner of Albatross Street, early in the afternoon.

When officers arrived a short time later, the suspect was still believed to be inside the residence, so they surrounded the home.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story — Ed.