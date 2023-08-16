Crime and Courts

San Diego police surround Bankers Hill home with suspect inside

By Eric S. Page

San Diego Police Generic 2
Eric S. Page

Officers called out Wednesday to the Bankers Hill neighborhood near downtown San Diego have set up for a standoff.

According to San Diego police, a male reportedly forced entry into a home in the 200 block of Ivy Street, near the corner of Albatross Street, early in the afternoon.

When officers arrived a short time later, the suspect was still believed to be inside the residence, so they surrounded the home.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story — Ed.

