Paradise valley

San Diego Police Shoot, Miss Alleged Rape Suspect in Paradise Valley: SDSO

San Diego police responded to an alleged rape reported at an apartment in Paradise Valley, and officers ended up shooting at the suspect.

By NBC 7 Staff

SDPD investigating a police shooting in Paradise Valley on July 7, 2022.
NBC 7

San Diego police fired at but did not hit an alleged rape suspect Thursday night in Paradise Valley.

Police responded to a rape in progress reported at an apartment on Meadowbrook Drive north of Paradise Valley Road just before 7:30 p.m.

Officers got into an altercation with the suspect upon arrival. An officer fired at least one shot but did not hit the suspect, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lieutenant Chris Steffen. The SDSO Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

The suspect got away from officers and was later tased before he was detained, Lt. Steffen said. The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment, which is protocol when tasers are used, according to Steffen.

Steffen did not detail the initial altercation between the suspect and responding officers.

SDPD is investigating the alleged rape that occurred prior to the shooting.

This article tagged under:

Paradise valleySan Diego Police Department
