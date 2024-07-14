San Diego police searching for missing Coronado swimmer

The San Diego Police Department has been using their helicopter to look for a swimmer who went missing in Coronado on Sunday afternoon.
The helicopter was overheard at the north end of the city searching for the missing swimmer around 1 p.m., according to the Coronado Police Department.
No other information was available. This is an active story that NBC 7's digital team will update as soon as more information arrives into the newsroom.
