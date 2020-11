The San Diego Police Department launched a search Saturday afternoon for a missing girl last seen in the city’s Barrio Logan neighborhood.

The SDPD tweeted a photo of the 12-year-old girl – identified only by her first name, Rhode – at 1:45 p.m.

We are looking for missing 12 year old Rhode. Rhode was last seen in the Barrio Logan neighborhood. She was wearing a black sweater, black leggings, red bandana and grey liberty Vans. She is 5’4”, and approximate 150lbs w/brown hair and brown eyes. If you see her, please call 911 pic.twitter.com/NZRT30ZgJc — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) November 7, 2020

Police said Rhode was last seen wearing a black sweater, black leggings, a red bandana and gray sneakers.

“If you see her, please call 911,” police added.

No further details about the pre-teen's disappearance were immediately released.