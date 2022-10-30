San Diego Police, SDSU Amp Up Patrol in College Area Over Halloween Weekend

Due to recent violence in the College Area, San Diego police and San Diego State University increased surveillance in the area on Halloween weekend.

On Oct. 22 a 22-year-old man was shot in the arm on Pembroke Drive in the College Area.

Then on Oct 29., a 21-year-old man was shot in the shoulder while walking with his girlfriend after a Halloween Party.

Those incidents came only months after 18-year-old Grossmont High Graduate Kevin Burton was shot in killed in the College Area.

Along with increased patrols in and around the College Area, SDPD is implementing their Community Assisted Party Program in an effort to stave off potential incidents.

“So, the CAPP program works really beginning with a radio call, so if there’s a loud party or not even a party but disturbance from anywhere, but typically, they come from residences, someone from the community will call into us. They will let us know about the problem, officers will respond and when they respond, if they determine there is a loud party or loud disturbance occurring, they will try to contact the occupants of the residence,” SDPD Lt. Matthew Botkin said.

Properties are progressively penalized if they continue to be a nuisance property.

“So once a building is CAPPed, if at any point during the next year, officers respond to what is determined as a valid noise complaint the resident of that house can be fined up to $1,000 per person who is living in the residence,” Botkin said.

People in the community are implementing their own safety measures as well.

“We’ve definitely been sure to be more cautious of who we are going out with and staying together as a group. Going as a group and coming back as a group and making sure everybody is safe. Like whoever we go out with, and making sure that we do go out with somebody, and not just alone,” SDSU Student Donae Swanson said.