Pacific Beach

San Diego police release video of Pacific Beach stabbing, ask for help finding suspects

One of the victims was stabbed in his back five times, while another was stabbed in the knee, police say

By City News Service and Renee Schmiedeberg

The San Diego Police Department released surveillance footage on Wednesday of a group attacking two people in Pacific Beach in hopes of identifying the suspects. (San Diego Police Department)
San Diego Police Department

The San Diego Police Department released surveillance footage on Wednesday of a group attacking two people in Pacific Beach in hopes of identifying the suspects.

"We are releasing these video clips to help identify the suspects wanted for their roles in this attempted murder. There are four male and three female suspects. One male suspect, wearing a yellow shirt, sustained a cut on his left hand that likely required medical treatment," the department wrote on X, formerly known as twitter.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

On Monday, SDPD investigated the stabbing of two people late Sunday, following an argument with teenagers in the Pacific Beach neighborhood.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Just before 11 p.m., a 51-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were walking along Ocean Boulevard where five or six teenagers "walked up to them and started an argument," SDPD said in a news release.

The woman was stabbed in her left knee, police said. After the male victim was stabbed in the back, the suspects ran north on Ocean Boulevard and then east on Garnet Avenue, SDPD added.  The stabbing victims were treated at a hospital.

The male victim suffered potentially life-threatening injuries from five wounds on his back, along with a lacerated diaphragm and spleen. He also had a dislocated big toe, chin abrasions and bruising, SDPD added.

Local

Fourth of July Jul 2

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks, parades in San Diego County for 2024

Fourth of July 11 hours ago

What's open, closed for Fourth of July in San Diego

SDPD's Northern Division is the investigating the attack.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to please get in touch with Detective Clancy at Northern Division at 858-552-1727 or email TClancy@pd.sandiego.gov and reference case #24-026152. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 if you wish to remain anonymous.

This article tagged under:

Pacific BeachSan Diego
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us