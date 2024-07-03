San Diego police release video of Pacific Beach stabbing, ask for help finding suspects

The San Diego Police Department released surveillance footage on Wednesday of a group attacking two people in Pacific Beach in hopes of identifying the suspects.

"We are releasing these video clips to help identify the suspects wanted for their roles in this attempted murder. There are four male and three female suspects. One male suspect, wearing a yellow shirt, sustained a cut on his left hand that likely required medical treatment," the department wrote on X, formerly known as twitter.

On 6-30-24, at 10:50 p.m., a man and woman were violently attacked by a group on the boardwalk near Garnet Ave in Pacific Beach. The man was stabbed multiple times in the back, resulting in significant internal injuries.



We need your help identifying the suspects. pic.twitter.com/Qll2eZLCoT — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) July 4, 2024

On Monday, SDPD investigated the stabbing of two people late Sunday, following an argument with teenagers in the Pacific Beach neighborhood.

Just before 11 p.m., a 51-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were walking along Ocean Boulevard where five or six teenagers "walked up to them and started an argument," SDPD said in a news release.

The woman was stabbed in her left knee, police said. After the male victim was stabbed in the back, the suspects ran north on Ocean Boulevard and then east on Garnet Avenue, SDPD added. The stabbing victims were treated at a hospital.

The male victim suffered potentially life-threatening injuries from five wounds on his back, along with a lacerated diaphragm and spleen. He also had a dislocated big toe, chin abrasions and bruising, SDPD added.

SDPD's Northern Division is the investigating the attack.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to please get in touch with Detective Clancy at Northern Division at 858-552-1727 or email TClancy@pd.sandiego.gov and reference case #24-026152. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 if you wish to remain anonymous.