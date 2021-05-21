San Diego Police Release Body-Cam Footage from Rough Arrest in La Jolla

San Diego police released video footage Friday from the body-worn cameras of a pair of officers who tackled and repeatedly punched a homeless man last week in La Jolla.

The release came a week after a local civil rights activist called on the SDPD to release the video. Shane Harris, president of the People's Association of Justice Advocates, also demanded that dispatch and police-radio records related to the arrest of 34-year-old Jesse Evans be made public.

Evans' arrest was videotaped about 9 a.m. on May 12 by a bystander and posted on social media, prompting outrage after the video went viral.

Friday's video release by the police of a professionally produced edit of the footage yielded very little new information of the actual arrest. For most of that section of the video, the lens is blocked by a body cam being pressed against Evans. Police said that the second officer's camera was knocked off during the scuffle and shot no useful footage until after the encounter.

However, a section of the video does show the interactions between Evans and the officers prior to what was seen on the bystander's clip.

An internal affairs investigation has been launched by the San Diego Police Department after two officers were captured on camera repeatedly striking a man just after he was taken down in an effort to detain him in the middle of a major intersection in La Jolla.

At the start of the recorded interaction as released by the police, Evans, who is facing a treeline with his legs spread, turns his head toward police and can be heard telling police, "I'm gonna p--- my pa nts," and one of the officers replying as he approaches, "You can't urinate in public, my man, you can't urinate in public…. People have to pass by here and watch you urinate? That's not cool, man."

"Do you want me to p--- my pants?" Evans responds, turning to face the officers. "What in the f--- is wrong with you?"

The officer replies, "Relax, boss," and Evens turn and walks away, shouting some more, A discussion between the officers follows, with Evans shouting from a fair distance down the sidewalk, "Stay the f--- out of my life," then the officers return to their patrol vehicle to follow Evans.

According to SDPD officials, the two officers, whose names have not been released, contacted Evans in the 4100 block of Torrey Pines Road after they said they saw him urinating outdoors.

Last Friday, Evans denied publicly urinating in the coastal neighborhood near the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, though he admitted that he was preparing to when the lawmen approached.

While saying he forgave the officers for what happened, Evans, who had a bandage over his left eye, spoke of a need for better relations between police and the homeless population.

"I hope I'm the last victim of such nonsense," he said. "I hope that we can hire reasonable individuals to look out for us and protect and serve our greater good in a better way, represent us in a better way as a community, as a nation."

For their part, SDPD officials contend that Evans' alleged refusal to cooperate with the patrolmen led to the altercation.

"[Evans] would not stop to speak with officers; therefore an officer held the man to detain him," the department asserted in a prepared statement released Thursday. "Despite the officers' repeatedly telling the man to stop resisting, [he] would not comply."

The witness cellphone video shows the officers grabbing Evans and wrestling him to the ground. During the ensuing struggle, one of officers can be seen hitting in the face twice with his fist, and the other punches his leg several times.

After being struck, Evans appears to pull a portable radio off one of the officers' belts and hurl it onto the roadway, then appears to hit one of them back in the face. More officers pull up in cruisers and join in the struggle before the video ends.

After the personnel finally got Evans into custody, he was taken to a hospital for an evaluation then booked into county jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and battery on a police officer.

Police said at the end of Friday's video release that the internal-affairs unit was conducting an investigation of the arrest.

Shortly after the release, Harris announced he, Evans and his attorney planned on holding a news conference later on Friday afternoon.