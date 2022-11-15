San Diego Police Probing Homicide on Harbor Island

Police were called out Tuesday afternoon to Harbor Island and now a homicide investigation is underway.

The original call came in at about 3 p.m., officials said, with Harbor Police officers responding to 1960 Harbor Island Drive. That is the address of the Hilton San Diego Airport Harbor Island Hotel.

The Harbor Police Department, which does not have a homicide unit, has turned over the investigation to SDPD, according to authorities.

Both agencies told NBC 7 that the incident did not involve an officer-involved shooting, nor did it involve an in-custody death.

Check back here for updates on this breaking-news story — Ed.