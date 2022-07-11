LITTLE ITALY

San Diego Police Probe ‘Suspicious Death' Near Little Italy

San Diego police have shut down Grape Street under Interstate 5 while they conduct an investigation

By Eric S. Page and Dana Griffin

At least a half-dozen San Diego patrol cars were called out Monday morning to what a spokesman called a "suspicious death."

First-responders are on the scene at Grape Street where it passes beneath Interstate 5. Officers have shut down Grape Street under the freeway. The nearby entrance to I-5 south is also closed temporarily.

Evidence of a homeless encampment is visible beneath the bridge, although it's not yet confirmed where the stabbing took place.

Monday's incident is not the first disturbing news in recent memory for neighbors. A little over a year ago, a woman's body was found in a trash can about a block away on State Street.

Woman's Body Found in Trash Can in Little Italy

The stretch of State Street between Hawthorne and Ivy streets where the body was found is little traveled, with a supporting wall for Interstate 5 on one side and just a few buildings and parking lots on the opposite side.

