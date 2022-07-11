San Diego Police Probe ‘Suspicious Death' Near Little Italy

At least a half-dozen San Diego patrol cars were called out Monday morning to what a spokesman called a "suspicious death."

First-responders are on the scene at Grape Street where it passes beneath Interstate 5. Officers have shut down Grape Street under the freeway. The nearby entrance to I-5 south is also closed temporarily.

Evidence of a homeless encampment is visible beneath the bridge, although it's not yet confirmed where the stabbing took place.

Monday's incident is not the first disturbing news in recent memory for neighbors. A little over a year ago, a woman's body was found in a trash can about a block away on State Street.

The stretch of State Street between Hawthorne and Ivy streets where the body was found is little traveled, with a supporting wall for Interstate 5 on one side and just a few buildings and parking lots on the opposite side.