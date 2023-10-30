San Diego police nab suspect in 1990 killing of Scripps Ranch woman

A 62-year-old man was arrested in connection with the 1990 killing of a 47-year-old woman in Scripps Ranch, San Diego police said.

San Diego Police Department homicide detectives arrested Randall Oyler on Thursday on suspicion of killing Margaret Orozco Jackson, said Lt. Adam Sharki. Oyler was in custody at the San Diego Central County Jail for a warrant for probation violation when he was arrested in connection with Jackson's death, Sharki said.

Jackson's body was found on July 11, 1990, after the SDPD received a call regarding a woman down in the 10300 block of Scripps Ranch Boulevard, near the present site of Scripps Ranch High School which opened in 1993. Upon their arrival, officers found Jackson lying on a hillside with a rope around her neck.

A task force was created due to the location of her body and similarities to other homicide cases involving women, Sharki said. The team was assigned to investigate more than 40 homicides involving women who were sex workers who may have been killed by a serial killer or a suspect who targeted female sex workers.

The case went cold until 2022, when detectives from the SDPD Homicide Cold Case Unit reopened the case and after following leads, processing and examining physical evidence collected from the original crime scene and interviewing potential witnesses, detectives developed new information and probable cause that identified Oyler as a suspect in Jackson's death.

Anyone with information regarding this case was asked to call the department's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.