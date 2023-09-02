San Diego police looking for more Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol members

The San Diego Police Department is looking for more people to join its R.S.V.P. program.

“I rely on them quite a bit,” Capt. Manny Del Toro with SDPD told NBC 7. “Age is just a number. Whatever you bring to the table, we’ll take it, and we’re very happy to have these guys around.”

R.S.V.P. stands for Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol. The volunteer program entails working at least three eight-hour shifts each month alongside police officers.

The San Diego Police Department is looking for more people to join its Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol program. Sept. 2, 2023.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“It’s really about being visible because there’s only so many officers out there, and they need to respond to emergency calls,” Barry Landers, an R.S.V.P. member, said.

While some jobs have an age maximum, this one has an age minimum.

“It’s 50 years old, actually,” Del Toro said. “We had one [volunteer] in our program that was 83.”

No prior law enforcement experience is necessary. Del Toro said that all of the volunteers are sent to a two-week academy to prepare for the role.

“I’ve always wanted to serve our community and do things that will make our country and our communities better,” Armand Olvera, an R.S.V.P. member of 14 years and veteran, said.

The volunteers assist in a range of duties, including criminal investigations, traffic directing, senior welfare checks, community outreach and more.

“I was looking for something meaningful to do and, turns out, this was very meaningful,” Bob Stewart, an R.S.V.P member of 22 years and Navy veteran, said.

To be eligible, applicants must pass a police background check and have a valid California Driver’s License. Del Toro also added volunteers should be able to handle a semi-active job, but it is by no means strenuous. If you are interested, click here to learn more or call 619-446-1016.