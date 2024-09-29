The manager of OB Noodle House 1502 arrived to work at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning and found someone broke into the Ocean Beach restaurant, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the suspect used a pry bar to remove a plywood covering of broken glass, entered the building, and left with the restaurant’s surveillance system.

The general manager of OB Noodle House told NBC 7 this is the second time their business was hit within the last three weeks. The first break-in happened around 2:30 a.m. several weeks ago, and an employee inside escorted the suspect out after the burglar broke-in through a window, according to the manager.

Restaurant owners on the same block said burglars have been targeting their business too.

San Diego police confirmed they’re also investigating another burglary incident at Pizzeria Luigi that happened on Aug. 18. The suspect broke into the lock box at Pizzeria Luigi and took keys and other items, according to police.

“It’s a very scary thought to know that someone can get into a place that a lot of us spend five days a week at, eight hours a day,” Pizzeria Luigi Store Supervisors Dillon Small said.

“Ours was about a month ago and we have video footage. It looks like a similar person,” Small said.

Small said the burglary has taken a significant toll on their business.

“We’ve had to change the way we do deliveries and that’s a whole process in and of itself,” Small said. “We had to make new keys for everyone.”

When workflow is disrupted, their bottom line is too.

“You’re going to be impacted economically by people stealing from you. It’s hard when you have to take a loss like that,” Small said.

Small also worries some of their personal information could have been compromised.

“People had paychecks in that safe, and they had, you know their bank information, so that getting out there that leads to a slew of other things that we have to do in order to realign and get back on our feet,” he said.

He hopes spreading the word will help lead to justice.

“I hope they catch whoever is doing this, you know, and we keep our community safe,” Small said.

If you have any information regarding the robberies contact San Diego police.