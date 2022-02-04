San Diego Police Investigating Stabbing at UTC Mall in La Jolla

The San Diego Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred inside the Westfield UTC mall in La Jolla Friday night.

The stabbing was reported at around 6 p.m. near the GNC store. According to SDPD officer Robert Heims, a male employee and the suspect got into an argument inside the GNC store over a return. The suspect then took an item from the store and tried to leave, when the employee stopped him outside the store.

The suspect then stabbed the employee in the back multiple times, then picked up the item and fled eastbound on Town Center Drive, Heims said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, no information was released on his confirmation.

The suspect is described as a 23 to 25-year-old male with a shaved head, wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans.

San Diego Police Robbery Detectives are investigating.



No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.