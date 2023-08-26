San Diego police investigating shots fired report in College East

Authorities are investigating reports of gunfire in the College East area on Saturday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The police received a shots fired call just after 11 a.m. and responded to the area of Catoctin Drive and Curry Drive.

Officers found three shell casings at the scene. No one was immediately reported to be injured, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.