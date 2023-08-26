San Diego

San Diego police investigating shots fired report in College East

By Danielle Smith

An up-close image at a San Diego Police Department cruiser.
NBC 7

Authorities are investigating reports of gunfire in the College East area on Saturday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The police received a shots fired call just after 11 a.m. and responded to the area of Catoctin Drive and Curry Drive.

Officers found three shell casings at the scene. No one was immediately reported to be injured, police said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

San Diego
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us