Two dead in Little Italy shooting; officer, suspect shot at 2nd scene

San Diego police were investigating a deadly shooting in broad daylight Wednesday in San Diego's Little Italy neighborhood and a shootout involving police a short while later.

Police were called to Ash and Union streets, near the Simone Little Italy apartment complex, around 8:20 a.m. Police at first confirmed that one person and, later, said a second victim had died as well.

Don Stevenson, told NBC 7 that he witnessed the incident near Ash Street

"I was pulling up to a job site," Stevenson said," a guy walked up to a car and shot ... two people and took off running."

About 45 minutes into the investigation of that shooting, San Diego Police chief Scott Wahl said at a news conference held around 10 a.m., officers from the San Diego Harbor Police who were in the area assisting in the suspect search located the suspect about a mile away, in the 2200 block of Kettner Boulevard, close to Juniper Street. The suspect fired at the police, Wahl said, and shot an officer in the hip.

"We believe he's gonna be OK but his status in unknown," Wahl said.

Police then returned fire and struck the suspect, who has also been taken to the hospital. His current status is unknown, Wahl said.

"The motive and the reason behind this shooting is completely unknown at this point," Wahl said, adding that he had no information yet on the suspect.

Due to an ongoing police investigation, please avoid the following areas due to road closures for the next several hours:



*Kettner Blvd between W. Ivy & Laurel St.



*Union St between W. Ash St. & W. A St.



*The intersection of Union St. & W. Ash St. pic.twitter.com/rXmLwqvpe4 — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) November 13, 2024

"I want to put out to the public that there is no further threat to the community," Wahl said, "that we have everybody that was involved in this initial shooting incident."

Wahl began the news conference by saying, "This could have been much worse."

"This is Little Italy," Wahl said. "We have people walking the streets, coffee shops."

Police are urging residents to avoid the area of both shooting while the investigation is still active.