San Diego police investigating child luring attempt in South Bay

San Diego police are investigating a child luring attempt reported Monday morning in Ocean View Hills, a South Bay community northeast of Interstate 805 and State Route 905.

The luring attempt happened at around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Ocean View Hills Parkway and Hidden Trails Drive, according to the San Diego Police Department. The intersection is a couple of blocks away from two schools. Police did not say if the victim was a student at either campus.

Police say a man in a white Ford Econoline van offered a young girl cash to get in his vehicle. When the driver got out of the van, the girl ran away, police said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The man was last seen driving away on Ocean View Hills Parkway. He's described as a being in his 40s, and was last seen wearing sunglasses, a black hat and a black tee shirt. He had a full beard and mustache, according to police.

Anyone with information about the alleged luring attempt can call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.