San Diego Police Identify Suspect in Harbor Patrol Shootout

Authorities on Thursday publicly identified a man who allegedly provoked a non-injury shootout with a harbor police officer who pulled him over for a traffic violation in front of the San Diego Convention Center for a traffic violation.

Daniel Quiroz, 29, was arrested Monday evening at the site of the volley of gunfire, during which a bystander was hit by stray round but was unharmed because the slug was deflected by an eyeglasses case he was carrying in his back pocket, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The events that led to the fusillade of gunshots in the busy bayside district began about 7 p.m., when San Diego Harbor Police Officer Cody Horn saw Quiroz run a red light at First Avenue and Harbor Drive in a black Honda Accord, SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said.

The officer followed the car and pulled it over four blocks to the south. Suspecting that Quiroz might be intoxicated, Horn asked him to step out of his car for a sobriety evaluation.

Quiroz did so, but then allegedly pulled a gun, prompting Horn to open fire, Brown said. During the subsequent shootout, the officer retreated and took cover behind his cruiser. A short time later, Quiroz came out with his hands up and was taken into custody.

The pedestrian who was grazed by the stray bullet was taken to a hospital for a precautionary evaluation.

The SDPD Homicide Unit was called in to investigate the case, which is standard procedure in all instances of law enforcement shootings in the city, whether or not they result in a fatality.

Quiroz was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday.