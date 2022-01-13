San Diego Police ID Suspected Robber Shot, Killed by Officers in Logan Heights

The San Diego Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed by officers Monday after he was suspected of robbing a liquor store.

The man has been identified as Isaac Andrade, 21, of San Diego. SDPD has also identified the three officers involved in the shooting. They are Michael Martinez, a 5 year veteran of the department, Michael Muniz, a 6 year veteran of the department and Angel Vidrios, who has been with the department for almost 7 years.



SDPD said that Martinez and Muniz were working an overtime assignment with the Neighborhood Policing Division and Vidrios is assigned to Central Division.

SDPD Capt. Rich Freedman said Andrade, armed with a knife, robbed Mullens Market and Liquor store located on Imperial Avenue at 30th Street at about 7:30 a.m. He then took off with an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

When officers arrived, they found Andrade in an alley a block from the store, near 32nd and Commercial streets.

"Two officers attempted to contact the male but he immediately reached inside his jacket, despite orders not to," said SDPD Lt. Andra Brown. "The male produced a large knife in one hand and with his other hand drew and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at one of the officers."

The three officers then drew their service weapons and fired. Andrade was struck multiple times by gunfire, Brown said.

Andrade died at the scene.

Investigators with the SDPD Homicide Unit were called to the scene where they recovered a knife and an airsoft pellet pistol from Andrade.

No officers were injured but all three involved will be placed on administrative leave during an investigation into the shooting, SDPD said.

Their body cameras were activated during the incident but will not be immediately released to the public. Detectives also believe there was surveillance cameras inside the liquor store, which they will use in their investigation.

The SDPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Details will be forwarded to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office. The U.S. Attorney's office and the FBI also monitor the investigation, according to SDPD.