San Diego Police ID suspect in City Heights killing

The 29-year-old victim was shot around 4:20 p.m. Saturday in the area of 54th Street and Chollas Parkway, near City Heights

By City News Service

A 39-year-old man was in custody Monday in connection with the killing of a man during an argument over the weekend.

Esteban Elizondo was arrested around 11:30 a.m. Sunday during a traffic stop of a vehicle in which he was a passenger, according to San Diego police. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The victim's body was found in a ravine near a homeless encampment by Chollas Parkway.

The 29-year-old victim was shot around 4:20 p.m. Saturday in the area of 54th Street and Chollas Parkway, near City Heights. Officers found the man lying in a ravine suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to  Lt. Jud Campbell of the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he died, the lieutenant said.

During their investigation, police discovered that the victim was involved in an argument with two males when one of them pulled out a firearm and shot the victim, police said.

The two suspects possibly fled the scene eastbound in a light-colored vehicle, according to the SDPD. Investigators said they later discovered a gun inside a car that may have been used in the shooting.

Elizondo was booked into San Diego Central Jail on Sunday without bail.

During the traffic stop that led to Elizondo's arrest, the driver of the car, a 33-year-old man, was also arrested on an unrelated warrant.

The victim's identity was being withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

