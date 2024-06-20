Manhunt underway after 2nd girl this week escapes kidnapper at Mission Valley Mall

The Mission Valley Mall was the scene of a second kidnapping attempt in three days, the San Diego police said on Thursday.

At a news conference held around 3:15 p.m. to update the public on the first case, SDPD Lt. Daniel Meyer made the dramatic revelation.

"I was made aware of another incident just prior to coming into this press conference," Meyer said, adding later that the "suspect in that similar incident [is] believed to possibly be the same suspect as the first case."

NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports from Mission Valley, where police say the suspect tried to take the child with the mother nearby.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

In Tuesday's incident, a 6-year-old girl was pushing a stroller with her 8-month-old brother inside, walking behind her mother in front of Buffalo Wild Wings when a man came up behind her, grabbed her by the shoulders, picked her up and walked 4-5 feet, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police later described the suspect as a man in his 30s-40s, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 150 pounds, with shoulder-length, slicked-back black hair. He was wearing a mint green shirt and gray pants, according to camera evidence and witness statements obtained by SDPD. Meyer said the suspect fled the mall on Tuesday in a black 2013 Chevy Volt, according to SDPD, license plate 7VBS762.

In the second incident, which took place on Thursday around 2 p.m., a girl about 5 years old was picked up by the suspect, who attempted to carry the child away and place her into a vehicle, Meyer said, adding that he did not yet have the location of the second attempt. The vehicle in Thursday's incident was reported only as black, which, of course, is consistent with the vehicle used in Tuesday's incident.

The lieutenant said that the second incident is still under investigation but that the description of the suspect is the same with the difference on Thursday that he was wearing an orange-and-white shirt and tan shorts.

There are a lot of security cameras at the mall, Meyer said, and detectives are going through footage to find a suspect photo and video to release to the public, hopefully on Thursday.

Meyer said the children were, obviously, traumatized.

"We as a county provide quite a bit of resources for victims of crime," Meyer said.

ON Tuesday, police said, the girl cried out, prompting her mother to turn around and confront the suspect, who said he believed the girl was someone else before he walked away and drove off, police said. The mother and her daughter then went to speak with security at the nearby Target store, where the mother called 911, according to SDPD Lt. Bryan Brecht.

San Diego police are asking for the public's help finding the man and are urging anyone with information about the case to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.