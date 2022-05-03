Police Surround McDonald's in Pacific Beach After Man, 79, Reportedly Shot

A McDonald's in Pacific Beach was surrounded by San Diego police vehicles Tuesday morning after a 79-year-old man reported he was shot nearby.

Video from SkyRanger 7 showed nearly 10 patrol vehicles blocking the perimeter of the McDonald's at the intersection of Mission Bay Drive and Garnet Ave at about 7 a.m.

San Diego police said a 79-year-old man was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. The man told police he was shot about a mile away on Morena Boulevard, near Costco Wholesale.

No other information was immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released. Refresh for the latest updates.