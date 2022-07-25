san diego shootings

San Diego Police Ask for Public's Help to Solve Multiple Weekend Shootings

With multiple shootings to investigate, SDPD has turned to citizens for help

By Renee Schmiedeberg

Yellow caution tape with two San Diego Police Department vehicles in the back.
NBC 7

Five shootings occurred in San Diego over the weekend of July 23 to 24, leading police to turn to the public for help Monday, said San Diego Police Department Lt. Adam Sharki.

Investigators are asking for tips, leads and any information to help them solve the following cases:

Ridgeview/Webster

  • Three victims, non-fatal shootings
  • 4800 Beech St.
  • July 23
Emerald Hills

  • One victim, non-fatal shooting
  • 5721 Luber St.
  • July 23

Mountain View Area

  • One victim, non-fatal shooting
  • 4300 Imperial Ave.
  • July 23

Rolando Village

  • One victim, non-fatally shot
  • 6345 El Cajon Blvd.
  • July 24

Linda Vista

  • One victim fatally shot
  • 2200 Ulric St.
  • July 24

Police have already made some arrests in the cases but are still actively pursuing leads and requesting help for others.

They urge anyone with any information on the incidents to contact SDPD. Anonymous tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 619-235-8477.

