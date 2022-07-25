San Diego Police Ask for Public's Help to Solve Multiple Weekend Shootings

Five shootings occurred in San Diego over the weekend of July 23 to 24, leading police to turn to the public for help Monday, said San Diego Police Department Lt. Adam Sharki.

Investigators are asking for tips, leads and any information to help them solve the following cases:

Ridgeview/Webster

Three victims, non-fatal shootings

4800 Beech St.

July 23

Emerald Hills

One victim, non-fatal shooting

5721 Luber St.

July 23

Mountain View Area

One victim, non-fatal shooting

4300 Imperial Ave.

July 23

One victim, non-fatally shot

6345 El Cajon Blvd.

July 24

One victim fatally shot

2200 Ulric St.

July 24

Police have already made some arrests in the cases but are still actively pursuing leads and requesting help for others.

They urge anyone with any information on the incidents to contact SDPD. Anonymous tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 619-235-8477.