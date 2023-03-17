San Diego Police Ask for Help to Find Missing 22-Year-Old

San Diego police are searching for a 22-year-old man with autism who went missing Thursday night.

Michael Nacauili was possibly seen on the Mexico side of the San Ysidro border crossing as recently as 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department. Prior to the possible spotting near the border, Nacauili was seen near 550 W Date St.

Nacauili was last seen wearing a black "Hollister" shirt, black hoodie, gray hat with the letters "SDABA" and a Superman lanyard around his neck, police said.

Nacauili was described as an Asian man, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He may have difficulty communicating but may respond to his name, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Nacauili's whereabouts was urged to call 911 immediately and reference case #23500417.