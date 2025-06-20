Liberty Station

San Diego police ask for cell phone video to help in unsolved Juneteenth murder

20 year old Jonathan Shields Pullum was murdered at a 2023 Juneteenth event in Liberty Station. Police still need the public's help to find the suspected shooter.

By M.G. Perez

It was Juneteenth two years ago, that a celebration at Liberty Station turned into a chaotic crime scene.

When San Diego police arrived at the park on Cushing Road June 17, 2023, two people had been shot and one of them later died.

“The scene was pretty chaotic after the shots rang out. People running everywhere," said Acting Lieutenant David Garren of the San Diego Police Homicide Division. He spoke to NBC 7, Wednesday, to announce that detectives need the public's help to solve the murder of Jonathan Shields Pullum, 20. Pullum was shot multiple times that evening.

Another 20 year old man survived. He was shot in the leg and transported to a hospital where he was treated and released.

There were more than 200 people in the park at the time of the shootings. Lt. Garren said investigators need witnesses to come forward now.

“Witnesses who may have seen what happened or who have video or photographic evidence on their phones. (They) could help us kind of tighten this up and put the whole picture together what happened that day.” 

Witnesses comfort each other on June 17, 2023. San Diego police detectives are asking anyone there that day with cell phone video to come forward now.
Witnesses comfort each other on June 17, 2023. San Diego police detectives are asking anyone there that day with cell phone video to come forward now.

Officers know that Jonathan Pullum was at the event with his older brother, Elijah, a navy petty officer second class. The brothers got separated before the shooting started.

In the past two years, there have been six detectives working on the case. They have obtained some video, but nothing that shows the moments of the shootings or the fight that reportedly broke out before.

Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances which led to the shooting and they are asking anyone who was there to contact them. You can send information or cell phone video to www.sdcrimestoppers.

There is a $1,000 reward offered.

“We throw our hearts and our soul into these cases to try to get justice for the victims and their families," Lt. Garren said.


Liberty Station
