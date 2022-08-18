San Diego Police Arrest Teen Suspected of Driving in Street Takeover With Ghost Gun in Car

An 18-year-old suspected of taking part in a San Diego street takeover with a minor in his vehicle was in custody Wednesday.

San Diego Police Department and California Highway Patrol officers about 10 p.m. Saturday identified several intersections where "a sideshow 'takeover' (was) being planned" and observed a white 2010 Dodge Charger performing burnouts at the intersection of Garnet Avenue and Mission Bay Drive, near Interstate 5, according to Lt. Dan Hall of the SDPD.

Warning: Adult language. Bianka Fimbres shot this remarkable video last weekend while working on the 19th floor of a building near the intersection of Broadway and Pacific Coast Highway.

An SDPD helicopter followed the Charger to the intersection at University Avenue and Normal Street in the Hillcrest area, where ground units were able to detain Mauricio Santos Alvarado and discovered "one of his two passengers was a minor" and was "in possession of open alcoholic beverage containers," Hall said. Police also discovered a ghost gun on the driver's side floor of Alvarado's car.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Alvarado was arrested at the scene for suspicion of felony child endangerment, felony possession of a non-serialized or registered and loaded handgun and at least three other charges stemming from his alleged involvement in the street takeover.

The car Alvarado used was impounded for 30 days.

NBC 7's Dave Summers looks at what SDPD is doing about an increase in street takeovers in San Diego.