San Diego Police Arrest Suspect in 2019 Shooting Death

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of a 37-year-old San Diego resident, police said Saturday.

Arturo Chiquete of San Diego was already in custody at Kern Valley State Prison on unrelated crimes. He was transferred to San Diego County Central Jail and booked Friday for one count of murder and one count of unlawful use of a firearm in connection with the death of Dustin Bridwell, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

Chiquete is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

The shooting happened at 10:36 p.m. on July 5, 2019, in the 2400 block of Calle Gaviota. Officers arrived on the scene a few minutes later and located a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body, the lieutenant said.

The victim was taken to a hospital by medics, where he was pronounced dead.

"Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate the incident," Shebloski said. "Detectives learned the victim went outside and shortly thereafter family members heard gunshots. Family members went outside and discovered the victim down."

Over the past three years, detectives continued to investigate the case.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.