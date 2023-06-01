San Diego Planning Commission Considers Adopting Controversial State Housing Law

Dozens of people took a stand at the city’s Planning Commission meeting as they discussed the potential high-density developments coming to San Diego neighborhoods if Senate Bill 10 is implemented.

“San Diego residents need to adapt and understand that our population has grown,” said a woman who supports SB10. “We need more homes so that our region can thrive.”

“Gone will be views of the sky, the sun blocked out,” said a resident against SB10. “Gone will be any sense of tranquility. Gone will be any sense of community. Gone will be any sense of public safety.”

Since its passing in 2021, SB 10 has been a point of debate. It allows cities to override zoning laws and allow 10 units per parcel in areas that are within a half-mile of a major transit stop.

Opponents of the law worry implementation of the law would change the character of some of San Diego’s older communities.

“The historic districts in Kensington and Talmadge were discussed in the 1998 community plan, they have been in the offing for a long time,” said a Talmadge resident against SB10. “You as a commission should have no part in this. If you personally believe in local government that is democratic and representative current and future, you should not support SB10.”

While supporters argue there is a big need for housing and SB10 will help with that.

“As individuals striving to build careers and striving to start families, the impact of the housing crisis weighs heavily on us,” said a resident for SB10. “We want to contribute to our city’s growth and prosperity but the lack of affordable housing hinders our vision of a future here.”

After much debate, no decision was made. The Planning Commission scheduled a future meeting to continue the conversation. Meanwhile, residents on both sides say they aren’t stepping down and are committed to continuing their fight.