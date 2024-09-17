Petco Park

Rodeo set to return to San Diego's Petco Park

It's unclear if the San Diego City Council will take up an effort to ban rodeos before then

By Joey Safchik

Sign that reads, "Welcome to the rodeo at Petco Park" in an undated image.

The rodeo could be coming back to San Diego.

Conversations about the controversial event have subsided since January, when the first rodeo in the city of San Diego since the 1980s was allowed to proceed, despite efforts by animal activists to stop it. But the Padres announced Monday night a second, bigger rodeo scheduled for January 2025 at Petco Park.

Councilmember Kent Lee says he's disappointed to learn another Petco Park rodeo is on the calendar. Back in January, Lee announced that he'd bring forth legislation to ban rodeos in San Diego. That formal opposition may be waning, although not backing off completely.

In a statement, Lee now refers to his legislation proposal as an "animal welfare ordinance." NBC 7 asked if he is still pursuing a full ban, to which his office said, "Our goal is to protect animal welfare, which we know many San Diegans care about. There are a range of options to accomplish this, and a ban is one we continue to explore."

So, why this potential retreat? Pushback from Native American tribes who say rodeos are part of their cultural heritage.

The San Diego Rodeo Alliance says the San Diego Rodeo is a leader in animal welfare.

Lee says the timing of the legislation he's exploring won't be dictated by "any one event" but that he plans to bring an animal welfare ordinance this year.

The San Diego Humane Society says it is "deeply disappointed" that Petco Park plans to host a second rodeo.

