fiesta island

San Diego Pays $24 Million to Cyclist Paralyzed in Fiesta Island Crash

The city of San Diego seal
NBC 7

San Diego has agreed to a nearly $24 million settlement with a cyclist paralyzed seven years ago when a car driven by an intoxicated driver collided with him on a blind turn.

The City Council approved the payout to Juan Carlos Vinolo in September and was scheduled to finalize the deal Tuesday, the Union-Tribune reported.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The $23.75 million settlement is one of the largest to a single plaintiff in the city’s recent history, the newspaper said.

Fiesta Island Crash Driver Gets 19 Years in Prison

Theresa Lynn Owens was convicted of driving under the influence of methamphetamine and is serving a 19-year prison sentence. But Vinolo filed a lawsuit in 2016 contending the city also deserved part of the blame.

His suit alleged that blind corners on the one-way road on Fiesta Island were made more dangerous by overgrown bushes and high berms that officials knew were problematic but never addressed.

Fiesta Island Cycling Crash Victim Paralyzed, in Critical Condition

In 2019, a civil jury assigned 27% of the liability to the city and 73% to Owens.

City Attorney Mara Elliott said after the jury verdict that officials couldn’t be expected to prevent an intoxicated driver from speeding on a one-way road in the wrong direction. Elliott declined Monday to provide any additional comment.

Local

San Diego County Oct 26

Latest Coronavirus Updates: 575 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths

Vista 31 mins ago

Family of Victim in Deadly Hit-And-Run Upset Suspect Could Get Off on Probation

Vinolo suffered a severed spine in the 2014 crash that left him paralyzed from the chest down.

This article tagged under:

fiesta islandSan Diego City Council
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us