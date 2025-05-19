San Diego County Sheriff's Dept increases patrols at fertility clinics after bombing

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office is sending out extra patrols Monday near fertility centers following Saturday's deadly bombing of a fertility clinic in Palm Springs.

The Sheriff's Office said that while there are no known threats against clinics in the county, "out of an abundance of caution," deputies will conduct extra patrols.

"Our thoughts are with those affected by the incident," sheriff's officials added. "We want to reassure the public that their safety and well-being will always be a priority for the Sheriff's Office and local law enforcement."

The department also urged residents to report any suspicious activity by calling 911 or their local law enforcement agency.

An officer with San Diego Police Department told City News Service on Sunday that there was no official direction from headquarters to conduct extra patrols within city limits.

The Chula Vista Police Department also wasn't ordering extra patrols, an officer there said.

An official with Escondido Police Department said beat officers were briefed on the Palm Springs bombing and will be vigilant during their patrols.

FBI officials on Sunday identified the bombing suspect as 25-year-old Twentynine Palms resident Guy Edward Bartkus. Bartkus was killed in the explosion, which occurred around 11 a.m. Saturday at the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic at 1199 N. Indian Canyon Drive.

The clinic was closed at the time of the incident, but four other people were injured at the scene. Those victims were released from medical care as of Sunday.

In a Sunday morning news briefing, Akil Davis, assistant director of the FBI's Los Angeles field office, described the attack as "probably the largest bombing scene that we've had in Southern California," with evidence strewn for hundreds of feet around the blast.

However, authorities reiterated Sunday that all the embryos inside the building were safe.

Multiple media reports suggest that Bartkus was motivated by an intense opposition to in-vitro fertilization.