San Diego partners with company to take wheelchairs off-road for beach access

City leaders are expected to unveil a free-to-rent service intended to expand beach access to those in wheelchairs or with other mobility issues.

The city will announce its partnership with Access Trax -- durable, lightweight and portable mats that allow for easier access throughout the beach; and Freedom Trax -- a motorized device that attaches to a personal wheelchair, providing the ability to navigate through the sand.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Freedom Trax equipment will be available to the public for no cost on a first-come, first-served reservation basis near the Mission Beach Lifeguard Station. Reservations can be made at (619) 980-1876.

There, visitors will find the Beach Wheelchair Program office during program hours, which during the summer will be Wednesday through Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (weekdays except Tuesday) and until 5:30 p.m. (weekends).

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The city said funding for the equipment came from Community Projects, Programs, and Services with allocations made by Council President Joe LaCava and Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell for the Parks and Recreation Department Accessibility Program.

Beyond the Access Trax and Freedom Trax, the city provides accessible beach mats in nine locations from March through December, with manual beach wheelchairs and power beach chairs.

The locations are: