Murder Charges

San Diego Parents Accused of Killing Infant Waive Right to Speedy Trial

Elizabeth Ucman, 22, and Brandon Copeland, 21, are charged with the first-degree murder of their daughter

By Artie Ojeda and Aleah Jarin

The two young San Diego parents accused of killing their infant daughter appeared in court on Monday.

At their bail hearing on Monday, both Elizabeth Ucman, 22, and Brandon Copeland, 21, agreed to waive their right to a speedy trial. They both continue to be held without bail.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The 22-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man appeared virtually in court to answer to a charge of first-degree murder in the death of their infant daughter, reports NBC 7's Dana Griffin.

Ucman and Copeland were charged with first-degree murder after their daughter was found unresponsive Nov. 10 at a home in the 3300 block of Maple Street in the Colina del Sol neighborhood of San Diego, San Diego police said.

The following week, the baby's parents pleaded not guilty to the murder charge at their arraignment on Nov. 15.

San Diego Parents Plead Not Guilty to Murder Charge in Infant’s Death

Both Ucman and Copeland will remain in jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan 10.

Though Ucman and Copeland appeared separately at the bail review hearing on Monday, the prosecutor told NBC 7 the two will appear at the preliminary hearing together. No other comments regarding the case and no new information were released at Monday's bail hearing.

Local

San Diego County Oct 26

Latest Coronavirus Updates: 539 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths

Scripps Ranch 18 mins ago

Student-Athlete Suing SDUSD Over Vaccine Mandate Asks for Injunction Days Before Deadline

Elizabeth Ucman, 22, and Brandon Copeland, 21, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges in the death of their months-old child.

This article tagged under:

Murder Charges
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us