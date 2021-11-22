San Diego Parents Accused of Killing Infant Waive Right to Speedy Trial

The two young San Diego parents accused of killing their infant daughter appeared in court on Monday.

At their bail hearing on Monday, both Elizabeth Ucman, 22, and Brandon Copeland, 21, agreed to waive their right to a speedy trial. They both continue to be held without bail.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The 22-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man appeared virtually in court to answer to a charge of first-degree murder in the death of their infant daughter, reports NBC 7's Dana Griffin.

Ucman and Copeland were charged with first-degree murder after their daughter was found unresponsive Nov. 10 at a home in the 3300 block of Maple Street in the Colina del Sol neighborhood of San Diego, San Diego police said.

The following week, the baby's parents pleaded not guilty to the murder charge at their arraignment on Nov. 15.

Both Ucman and Copeland will remain in jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan 10.

Though Ucman and Copeland appeared separately at the bail review hearing on Monday, the prosecutor told NBC 7 the two will appear at the preliminary hearing together. No other comments regarding the case and no new information were released at Monday's bail hearing.

Elizabeth Ucman, 22, and Brandon Copeland, 21, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges in the death of their months-old child.