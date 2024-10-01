San Diego Padres playoff games sure to be a boom for East Village businesses

The San Diego Padres post-season berth is drawing a world-wide audience.

On Monday morning, six tourists from Germany walked out of the Padres team store with some serious swag, having just purchased Padres jerseys and shirts.

One of the German tourists told NBC 7 they're touring California on motorcycles, and had to stop in to buy a Padres shirt before leaving town.

There were also plenty of local Padres fans emerging from the Padres team store carrying bags filled with brown and gold gear. The most popular item, a special Padres playoff T-Shirt that reads, "October Ready."

"Post-season baseball figures to be a boom for businesses around Petco Park. Everyone on our payroll is working the next three days," said Anna Heydari, bar manager of Blind Burro Bar and Grill on J Street in downtown San Diego.

"This week will be some of the busiest days of the year," said Heydari, adding that the Padres post-season comes at the perfect time of year.

"We could really use an extra boost going into winter. Once baseball ends and things die down in the downtown area, business dies down considerably, so it's really nice to have that extra push into October," Heydari said.

This week could potentially be just the start of a baseball business boom because if the Padres keep winning in the playoffs, post-season games will be played at Petco Park well into October and maybe even November with Game 7 of the World Series scheduled for Nov. 2.