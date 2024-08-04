San Diego Padres bats break out in series win over Rockies

In splitting the first two games of their weekend series against the Rockies, the Padres scored a total of five runs. As we've seen all season long you can't keep this offense down for very long.

The Friars pounded out a trio of home runs and had seven extra-base hits in a 10-2 win over Colorado, giving San Diego their first series win in three tries this year against their division foes.

Matt Waldron got the start and was very, very good. The knuckleballing right-hander gave up one run and struck out seven in 5.2 innings to get his 7th win of the year and he got by with a little help from his friends with gloves.

In the 5th inning Sam Hilliard hit a long fly ball to right field. It looked like it was headed for the bleachers but David Peralta made a tremendous leaping grab to bring the ball back in the yard for a long, loud out. That play seemed to inject a little life into the entire lineup.

In the bottom of the inning catcher Kyle Higashioka ambushed the first pitch he saw from former Friar Cal Quantrill, lifting it over the left field wall for a solo homer, his career-high 13th homer of the season. Higgy also has 34 RBI, tying his career-best. He had barely caught his breath when the Padres scored again.

Two batters later Jurickson Profar unloaded on a solo blast to right field. The All-Star took a few steps down the line and tossed his bat triumphantly into the air before taking off on a home run trot. But the Friars put the game away an inning later in what will forever be called "The David Peralta Game."

With two runners on the veteran lefty hit a missile into the right field bleachers, his 3rd homer of the season, to give the Padres a 6-1 lead.

In the 8th inning they decided to do some stat padding. Jake Cronenworth laced a bases loaded double down the right field line to bring home two runs and Manny Machado singled home Profar to put the Padres into double digits in the run column.

San Diego has gone 11-3 since the All-Star break to stay in the extremely muddled National League Wild Card hunt. With the win the Padres have tied the Braves for the 4th seed but they have a ton of company. The Diamondbacks are a half game back and in control of the 6th seed while the Mets, Cardinals, Pirates, and Giants are all within 5.0 games of a playoff spot.

Speaking of the Pirates, they host the Padres for a 3-game series starting Tuesday at PNC Park.