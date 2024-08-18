San Diego Padres lose game, series, and Ha-Seong Kim in Colorado

It was bad enough for the Padres to lose to the Rockies 3-2 on Sunday afternoon, losing the series to a team that's 33 games under .500 when they went to Denver as one of the hottest baseball teams on the planet. It was a whole lot worse that the Friars also had to watch their starting shortstop leave the field with an injury.

In the 3rd inning, Ha-Seong Kim suffered what the team is calling a jammed shoulder diving back to 1st base on a pickoff attempt, walking off the field in obvious pain. He was replaced by Tyler Wade for the remainder of the game. Kim had just started heating up at the plate, hitting .367 over his last 10 games.

It's not yet known how much time Kim might have to miss. Manager Mike Shildt said Kim will have some imaging done and have a better idea of Kim's prognosis on Monday.

Kim's injury is the biggest story of the day and this loss snaps San Diego's franchise-record streak of eight straight series wins. Colorado scored what turned out to be the game-winning run thanks to an error on right fielder David Peralta, who muffed a ground ball that allowed a runner to go from 1st to 3rd base and score on a groundout.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

But, there were some positives from the day.

Joe Musgrove made his second start since returning from the Injured List with a bone spur and looked really good. He only went 4.1 innings but allowed one run while striking out six, giving him more than 1,000 strikeouts for his career. Musgrove left after 73 pitches and should be able to get closer to 90 in his next start.

The Padres are back home from their very brief 3-game road trip to start a 7-game homestand on Monday night at Petco Park against the Minnesota Twins.