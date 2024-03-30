San Diego Padres game will continue as scheduled despite Saturday rain

Even with Saturday's heavy rain and flash flood warning, the San Diego Padres game against the San Francisco Giants will continue as planned, the team announced on Saturday morning via X, formerly known as Twitter.

The game starts at 4:14 PDT and as of 10:41 a.m., will NOT be delayed, according to the Major League Baseball website.

After meeting with MLB and the National Weather Service, we expect today’s game to be played as scheduled with rain lessening significantly prior to first pitch and as the evening progresses. pic.twitter.com/TkxV9ZyiK3 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 30, 2024

The move was decided after Padres officials met with MLB and National Weather Service officials on the expectation that the rain would let up significantly before first pitch and throughout the evening.

If you're heading out to the game, stay aware of weather updates with NBC 7 here.

With the rain, Petco Park wants attendees to be aware of what items are permitted and not permitted in the stadium. Ponchos, towels, blankets, and collapsible umbrellas ARE ALLOWED while a large or golf umbrellas ARE PROHIBITED.

For more information on the game, click here.

