San Diego Padres game will continue as scheduled despite Saturday rain

By Renee Schmiedeberg

March 18, 2020, San Diego, CA: Scenic photos of the exterior of the ballpark at Petco Park in San Diego, California on Wednesday, March 18th, 2020.(Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres)
Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres

Even with Saturday's heavy rain and flash flood warning, the San Diego Padres game against the San Francisco Giants will continue as planned, the team announced on Saturday morning via X, formerly known as Twitter.

The game starts at 4:14 PDT and as of 10:41 a.m., will NOT be delayed, according to the Major League Baseball website.

The move was decided after Padres officials met with MLB and National Weather Service officials on the expectation that the rain would let up significantly before first pitch and throughout the evening.

If you're heading out to the game, stay aware of weather updates with NBC 7 here.

With the rain, Petco Park wants attendees to be aware of what items are permitted and not permitted in the stadium. Ponchos, towels, blankets, and collapsible umbrellas ARE ALLOWED while a large or golf umbrellas ARE PROHIBITED.

For more information on the game, click here.

