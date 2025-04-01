San Diego Padres

Padres off to 1st 5-0 start after newcomer Kyle Hart helps them beat Guardians 7-2

The Padres’ previous best start was 4-0 in 1984, when they went to their first World Series.

By Bernie Wilson - The Associated Press

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Kyle Hart (68) throws against a Cleveland Guardians batter in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, March 31, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Kyle Hart earned his first big league win, Gavin Sheets had a pair of two-run doubles among his three hits and the San Diego Padres beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-2 Monday night to start 5-0 for the first time in their 57-season history.

The Padres’ previous best start was 4-0 in 1984, when they went to their first World Series.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Hart (1-0) returned to the big leagues five seasons after his only other stint, when he made four appearances and three starts for Boston during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, going 0-1 with a 15.55 ERA. He spent 2024 with the NC Dinos, where he led the Korean Baseball Organization with 182 strikeouts and won the Choi Dong-won Award as its top starter.

The 32-year-old left-hander allowed two runs and five hits in five innings, including home runs by José Ramírez with one out in the first and Austin Hedges leading off the third. They were the first for both players. Hart struck out four and walked one.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The Padres roughed up Luis Ortiz (0-1) in his Guardians debut after he was obtained in an offseason trade with Pittsburgh. He allowed seven runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Sheets hit a two-run double in both the four-run second and three-run fifth. Jason Heyward drove in runs with a sacrifice fly in the second and a double in the fifth.

Key moment

Local

San Diego 10 mins ago

San Diego doctors say Trump cuts to medical research funding could impact people's health

San Diego 1 hour ago

San Diego volunteers make cards for cancer patients in honor of Cesar Chavez, Dolores Huerta

Hart got his first big league strikeout in five seasons, fanning Guardians leadoff batter Steven Kwan on an 80-mph sweeper. Ramírez homered in the next at-bat, but Hart came back and struck out Lane Thomas.

Key stat

Reigning NL batting champ Luis Arraez of the Padres snapped a season-opening, 0-for-16 slump with a single in the sixth, but was thrown out by right fielder Jhonkensy Noel trying to stretch it into a double.

Up next

Guardians LHP Logan Allen and Padres RHP Michael King are scheduled to start Tuesday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

San Diego Padres
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us