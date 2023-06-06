pride

San Diego organizations support Pride events amid threats

The organizations signed a joint statement underlining the importance of Pride events

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Pointing to rising anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, hostility and legislation, more than 140 San Diego-area organizations, elected and faith leaders and businesses issued a joint statement Monday supporting Pride events.

The joint statement underlines the importance of Pride events, "not just as celebrations, but also as potent symbols of defiance against hate, resilience against oppression, and an affirmation of existence."

The 141 signees include 72 organizations, institutions of faith, and businesses, as well as 69 community, faith, and elected leaders, including San Diego Pride, multiple churches, temples and synagogues, Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps and the San Diego Union-Tribune as well as Reps. Scott Peters and Sara Jacobs, state Sen. Steve Padilla, Assemblywoman Akilah Weber, District Attorney Summer Stephan and five members of the San Diego City Council.

More Local Pride Content:

San Diego pride Jun 5

Hillcrest's Pride Month festivities boast celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community. See what's ahead

pride month May 25

Pride Flag Controversy Hits City Halls in San Diego County

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"As leaders in our diverse communities, we stand united in condemning the growing threats against Pride events and the LGBTQ+ community at large," the statement reads. "We are deeply concerned by the escalating attacks and disruptive activities perpetrated by anti-LGBTQ+ groups, including extremist factions such as the Proud Boys. These attempts to incite fear, spread disinformation, and sow division within our society are unacceptable."

The statement goes on to condemn violence and hate speech and strikes a defiant tone against such.

"To all those spreading hate, we say this: We are not strangers to adversity," it reads. "We have faced it before and we will face it again. Our LGBTQ+ community is resilient, born from the crucible of struggle, and hardened by a history of vibrant resistance and radical love. Your fear, hate, and violence cannot silence us. We are many, we are diverse, and we are powerful."

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

prideSan Diego
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us