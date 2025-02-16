San Diego

San Diego organization fixes products while aiming to fix the environment

The event is one of many that the organization holds in San Diego County with the goal of repairing damaged goods to reduce waste.

By Kelvin Henry

The San Diego Fixit Clinic held an event at the South Chula Vista Library, Feb. 15, 2025.
NBC 7 | Kelvin Henry

The San Diego Fixit Clinic held an event at the South Chula Vista Library Saturday.

“By fixing we are preventing people from putting things into the landfill,” San Diego Fixit Clinic, Founder, Laura Anthony said.

Anthony is also the President of ‘Zero Waste San Diego.’

“We are constantly reusing things and if we buy things that can be repaired, they will constantly reuse them year after year so we are also trying to teach people how to be a better consumer,” Anthony said.

The San Diego Fixit Clinic fixes electronics, appliances, computers, jewelry and more.

The San Diego Fixit Clinic held an event at the South Chula Vista Library, Feb. 15, 2025.
NBC 7 | Kelvin Henry
The San Diego Fixit Clinic holds an event at the South Chula Vista Library, Feb. 15, 2025.

Rachael Garrison’s vacuum underwent a successful repair and she’s already thinking about other items she would like to be restored to working order.

“I have a lamp that doesn’t turn on, I have a skirt that needs a new zipper, we have a bike that the brakes are broken,” Garrison said.

The organization said each event is a first come first serve basis.

They have around a 70% success rate repairing items, according to Anthony.

The next event will be held on March 8, 2025, at the Coronado Public Library.

