San Diego, Orange County Supervisors Start Petition for Reopening

A group of Southern California leaders and business owners advocating for a speedier reopening of California's economy have created an online petition to garner support, they announced at a press conference Tuesday.

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond and Orange County Supervisor Donald Wagner represented a group of local leaders and businesses who are critical of Gov. Gavin Newsom's tiered system that allows businesses to open at low capacity -- 10%, 25% and 50% -- based on their county's current case rate.

"Regardless of the governor’s announcement today, it doesn’t matter if we’re the red tier or the purple tier, wherever he lands us, businesses cannot survive in the state they’re in," Desmond said.

The group urged business owners to sign the OpenCalNow petition to "let the governor know how many businesses are willing to open and open safely," Desmond said.

San Diego County on Tuesday was expected to move into the most restrictive Tier 1, which would shutter all indoor operations for the second time this year. For many industries, it would be the third time they would have to change how their businesses operate in order to stay open.

But, surprisingly, that did not happen and the county was allowed to continue in Tier 2, which allows businesses reopen with 10% to 25% indoor capacity, depending on the industry.

But local restaurant owners said Tuesday that it's not enough and urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to give control of reopening local economies to the local leaders who represent them.

"I’m just here today to ask the governor to either ease up on the restrictive system or just give control locally, said Mike Morton Jr, CEO of the Brigantine Restaurant Corp. "The supervisors, Dr. Wooten and her team here in San Diego, and I'm sure the same thing in Orange County, they can better manage it than people 500 miles away in Sacramento."

Morton said he had to furlough 1,200 staff members, including himself and his two brothers, when the pandemic first closed restaurants in March. Since, they reopened, closed again and partially reopened with an "unsustainable capacity.

"Now, we're on the verge of shutting down again," Morton said in reference to San Diego County's anticipated move to the most restrictive Tier 1 on California's new reopening system, which was avoided on Tuesday.

Leslie Coen, CEO of the Coen Restaurant Group, expressed similar frustrations at the press conference outside one of her family's newest restaurants, Draft Republic.

Leslie Coen and her husband opened their first restaurant in 1982, a small diner in central San Diego. From there, they expanded to a team of 2,000 people. All but 200 remained in March.

"We have had people that work with us from 10, 20, 30 years and we are so upset about the flux that we are in right now. Do we open? How do we open?" Coen said.

Desmond, who represents San Diego's inland North County, has been a strong advocate for pushing back against the state's reopening plan and giving reopening control to local officials.

He proposed to his colleagues last week ignoring state-ordered closures and capacity limits as long as facial coverings are worn. The motion did not receive any support from other supervisors.

But the board did agree to send a letter to Newsom asking him to take special consideration for San Diego County's situation, where a surging case rate was being caused by a spike in cases at the San Diego State University college campus.

When Newsom denied heeding the request, the board began meeting in closed-door sessions to discuss possible litigation. County Supervisor Greg Cox said Monday that no decision had been made.