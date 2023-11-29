food and drink

San Diego County spots served up on OpenTable's Top 100 US restaurants of 2023

Add these San Diego County establishments to your food and drink bucket list.

By Kayla Galloway

Arlene Ibarra

OpenTable, the restaurant reservation website, released its list of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. for 2023, and a San Diego County restaurant and bar made the cut.

OpenTable released the list earlier this month, featuring a total of 14 restaurants in California. The company says it created the list based off of more than 12 million reviews and metrics on five-star ratings and the percentage of reservations made in advance.

Jeune et Jolie in Carlsbad

This French restaurant in Carlsbad offers a four-course meal at $115 per customer. The menu features a variety of choices, including veal tartare, caviar, lobster, sea bass, a ribeye steak and more.

The restaurant also offers a "Le Menu du Bar," an à la carte menu for walk-in customers.

Jeune et Jolie also received one Michelin star in 2021.

YoungBlood in San Diego

While YoungBlood does not serve food, the speakeasy-style bar still made OpenTable's list.

At $67 per person, the bar in San Diego's East Village neighborhood offers a 90-minute "three course cocktail experience."

Despite the lack of food, there is no shortage of five-star ratings on OpenTable

"There's no food but if you want a night of custom made cocktails, to your likings, this is the place for you," one reviewer said.

The bar first opened in 2021 and has since been named one of the world's best 50 bars.

Other California restaurants featured on OpenTable’s 2023 list include:

  • Bestia, Los Angeles
  • Bavel, Los Angeles 
  • Animo, Sonoma
  • Beachcomber Cafe Crystal Cove, Newport Coast
  • House of Prime Rib, San Francisco
  • Kokkari Estiatorio, San Francisco
  • Musso & Frank Grill, Los Angeles
  • Pizzeria Bianco, Los Angeles,
  • Providence,  Los Angeles
  • Saffy’s, Los Angeles
  • The Dock, Newport Beach
  • The Restaurant at Auberge du Soleil, Rutherford
