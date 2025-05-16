Plans to put the old Central Library on the market passes first hurdle at City Hall

The historic downtown property located at 820 E Street, sat vacant for a decade before being used as a temporary homeless shelter. Now, the city is writing its next chapter.

The City of San Diego's old Central Library may soon be relegated to the history books. The City Council Land Use & Housing Committee Thursday put plans in motion to sell or lease it.

“We are in a housing crisis. We're in a homelessness crisis. We can't just be letting city properties have been built in city buildings be left unused. I think we have a moral obligation to do the most that we can with them,” said Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera.

The historic building, which opened in the 1950s, closed in 2013 and sat vacant for a decade. It has been used as a temporary homeless shelter in recent years. The city decided it was not a feasible site for a permanent shelter, as converting it would come with a nearly $90 million price tag.

As of Thursday, the property is considered "surplus land," meaning the city no longer requires it, and has ruled out converting it into entirely low-income housing. Under state law, if it is developed, 25% of residential units have to be set aside as affordable, for low and very low income San Diegans.

Real estate analyst Gary London fears that requirement compounds high construction and labor costs, plus high vacancy rates, which will ultimately prevent the city from getting the best deal possible. He does laud this mayor and council's pro-housing development approach to governance.

“A few years ago, they could have probably gotten bids for this property at fairly high prices," said London, who also owns property in the downtown neighborhood near the old library. "Today, the market is down and for the reasons that I suggested that the economics are not strong, the bids are probably going to be low. So my recommendation to the city is to table this proposal.”

The City Council approved the surplus land designation, but they would like to be involved in the conversations about what the "Notice of Availability" will look like before it is presented to bidders, and perhaps develop some parameters for what they would expect the property to become. Councilmembers expressed interest in seeing on-site childcare and units large enough for families.

“We don't just rubber stamp things before we've ever seen them,” said Elo-Rivera.

Once that Notice of Availability is issued, bidders have 60 days to present redevelopment plans. The city is required to prioritize the plans with the most affordable units.