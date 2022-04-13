San Diego Officials Target Police-Shooting Probes

Law-enforcement officials from around the county are convening Wednesday afternoon to discuss what they are calling a "fundamental change when investigating police and deputy-involved shootings."

An agreement formalized among the local agencies will attempt to enact a policy with what officials called "clear guidelines in completing a thorough, impartial and timely investigation of incidents when the use of force results in death."

The news conference being held at an office of the sheriff's department is expected to be attended by the county's San Diego Police chief David Nisleit, as well as county district attorney Summer Stephan, Chula Vista Police chief Roxana Kennedy and county undersheriff Kelly Martinez.

There have been a spate of officer- and deputy-involved incidents this year, including a fatal shooting of a knife-wielding woman in Little Italy in March, another fatal shooting two weeks ago in San Carlos and one involving a man who was critically injured after he was shot by at by three officers this week in front of harbor police headquarters in San Diego.