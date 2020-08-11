San Diego Officials ID Michigan Man, 21, Killed in Mission Bay Jet Ski Crash

San Diego officials have identified the 21-year-old Michigan man killed in a tragic accident on Mission Bay over the weekend when a boat slammed into his Jet Ski.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said the man killed in the crash was Darius Kennedy, a resident of Warren, Michigan. Kennedy would’ve turned 22 next month.

According to the ME report, Kennedy was riding a Jet Ski just before 6:30 p.m. at Ski Beach when, according to witness reports, a boat struck Kennedy, running over him and his watercraft.

“He disappeared underwater but emerged,” the report detailed.

People in the water helped Kennedy onto a different Jet Ski and took him to the shore. The group called 911 and Kennedy was rushed to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla.

The ME report said Kennedy had suffered multiple traumatic injuries to his head and upper body. He died four hours later at the hospital.

NBC 7 spoke with Kennedy's family over the weekend. They were devastated by his sudden death.

“My little cousin was a great young man. He was so full of life. Every time I saw my cousin he always was smiling, his smile gave me so much life," said his cousin Ebony Kennedy.

He was so full of life. Ebony Kennedy, cousin of Darius Kennedy

The San Diego Police Department is still investigating the deadly bay crash. Police said the driver of the boat fled the scene after the collision. The driver later called SDPD and gave a variety of reasons as to why they had to leave.

SDPD Sgt. Bryan Brecht said based on the driver's statement, the collision was not considered a hit-and-run since his vessel could have taken on water at the time. However, that can later be changed as the investigation progresses.

The boat has since been impounded as evidence It is unclear if the driver of the boat was will face any charges.