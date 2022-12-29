San Diego Oasis Kicks Off the New Year with ‘Fitness Palooza' for Local Older Adults

As the holiday season comes to a close, many of us are now preparing our resolutions, intentions and goals for the new year. From learning new hobbies to eliminating bad habits, New Year’s resolutions can help start the year off right. To jump-start health and fitness goals in 2023, San Diego Oasis is hosting its annual in-person 'Fitness Palooza' event to help local older adults kick their new year off with a positive, active and mindful beginning.

“Starting a new fitness goal can be scary,” says Simona Valanciute, president and CEO, San Diego Oasis. “But our instructors help our members through every step of their wellness journey. Whether they are looking to pick up a new dance skill, build better balance or just have fun working out, our instructors make each class experience exciting, easy and enjoyable.”

Fitness Palooza encourages older adults to try new, fun workouts.

A one day only event, 'Fitness Palooza' will be in-person from 10 am to 12:30 pm on Friday, January 6, 2023, at San Diego Oasis’ Wellness Center (located near the Restoration Hardware Outlet) in Grossmont Center. This free event is open to the public, and no registration is required.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in 20-minute sessions highlighting some of San Diego Oasis’ dance and fitness classes, including Soul Line Dancing, Cardio Drumming, T’ai Chi Chih, and more. For those that have poor to average balance, a session on balance training will also be available.

'Fitness Palooza' gives all attendees a sneak peek at the classes offered during San Diego Oasis’ winter and spring semesters. Every year, the event encourages older adults 50+ to come together to find their new favorite exercise obsession and step outside their comfort zones. “We’re excited to bring ‘Fitness Palooza’ back in-person this year,” says Valanciute. “Our health and fitness classes continue to be some of our most popular that keep our members moving and motivated every day of the year.”

Confirmed Schedule for San Diego Oasis 2023 'FitnessPalooza'

10 – 10:20 am | Cardio Drumming | Andra Valencia

10:30 – 10:50 am | Zumba Gold | Pamela Toomes & Laura Muto

11 – 11:20 am | Soul Line Dancing | Ed Griffith and Lee Wells

11:30 – 11:50 am | Better Balance: Free from Falls | Russell Rowe

12 – 12:30 pm | T’ai Chi Chih | Michelle Sarubbi

To learn more about this year’s 'Fitness Palooza', upcoming San Diego Oasis classes or for ways to give back to the organization, visit sandiegooasis.org.